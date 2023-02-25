Height Requirement? Not a Problem for all Disney Rides

“To all that come to this happy place, welcome.” The Disney Parks are known as family-friendly and welcoming to those of all ages.

Although this is true in general, due to the nature of theme parks, there are some rides and attractions that actually aren’t suitable for all ages. Several rides throughout the Disney Parks have height requirements, especially those considered a “thrill ride” like Big Thunder Mountain or Space Mountain.

These height requirements are there for Guest safety and are heavily enforced. However, Disney continues to encourage families to visit the Parks, and many parents bring their young children. For those worried about what they can do as a family, there are several rides throughout the Parks that are welcoming to all.

Several of the slow-moving boat rides, for example, are great ways to enjoy a ride with the whole family. Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world” are some fun examples. Omni-movers like The People Mover, Winnie the Pooh, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and Peter Pan’s Flight are also great options for younger riders. Moving constantly and at a slow pace, it’s also useful to help soothe a tired baby! Just be sure to keep an eye on younger kids, especially during Dumbo or Peter Pan, as the ride does lift you into the air. Here’s a list of attractions available at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom that don’t have a height requirement:

Astro Orbitor

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters/Space Ranger Spin

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Haunted Mansion

“it’s a small world”

Jungle Cruise

King Arthur/Prince Charming Regal Carrousel

Mad Tea Party

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Peter Pan’s Flight

Pirates of the Caribbean

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

Sit-down attractions, like the Enchanted Tiki Room and Country Bear Jamboree, are also completely family-friendly, from 6 months to 90 years old. These indoor attractions are also air-conditioned, which provides a nice break for everyone to cool down and rest a bit before continuing with the rest of their day.

When planning a trip to the Disney Parks, or any theme park, just be sure to be aware of any possible height requirements or restrictions before you go. If you’re traveling with multiple family members, there are a ton of options for everyone to do together so no one feels left out.