“Nearly Beheaded,” Guests Get Wild Story at Classic Magic Kingdom Attraction

Magic Kingdom is “The Place Where Dreams Come True.”

Disney World Guests visiting the Disney Park are treated to many immersive lands, such as Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Liberty Square, Frontierland, and Adventureland. All of these lands include classic attractions and unique entertainment offerings that simply cannot be experienced elsewhere.

Because of the massive amount of attractions and offerings that there are to experience, it should come as no surprise that Magic Kingdom is consistently the busiest Disney Park on a daily comparison, though we’re certainly not saying that Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom can’t get busy.

If you’re visiting Magic Kingdom, you should expect that there will be massive crowds at times throughout the day and that you’ll be waiting in line for each attraction. Though, wait times will vary based on the time of year.

Recently, a Guest shared a hilarious time that they’re sure made many others standing in line with them leave with a wild story.

“We were in the park waiting in line for Peter Pan when my mom got a phone call (that) our neighbor had been almost entirely beheaded by another neighbor with a snow shovel…people in line around us probably got a wild story to tell out of that one,” they said.

Can you imagine waiting in line for an attraction and just seeing a Guest’s reaction to hearing that their neighbor had nearly been beheaded by another neighbor with a snow shovel, nonetheless?

Of course, there are always exciting and interesting things happening around the world of Walt Disney World Resort.

If you’ve visited Peter Pan’s Flight, you know that the line queue can be rather long. As a matter of fact, Peter Pan’s Flight typically registers one of the longer wait times in the theme park on a daily basis, compared to the likes of Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, and The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

So, we’re sure that many Guests got a kick out of this interaction, and it’s one that they won’t soon forget.

