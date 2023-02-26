Disney World Offers Unexpected Discount For Its Busiest Season

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Andrew Boardwine Leave a comment
Credit: Disney

Disney World Guests will be able to take advantage of huge savings if they visit during a certain time of the year.

Walt Disney World Resort, known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” is home to four distinct theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney Park Guests are able to experience all kinds of unique, spectacular, and world-class attractions and entertainment offerings on their vacations.

Credit: Disney

Now, if you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort during one of its busiest (and hottest) times of the year, you may be able to take advantage of an insane discount offering.

Disney is marketing up to a 25% discount on select Resort hotels. You can now stay in the magic with this special offer—and spring into fun or make sweet summer memories at Walt Disney World Resort.

Credit: Disney

Save on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels:

  • Save up to 25% on stays most nights April 10 through July 10, 2023
  • Save up to 20% on stays most nights March 1 through March 31, 2023

Staying at Disney Resort hotel allows you to remain completely immersed in the magic from the start of your day to the end of your night. In addition, you can enjoy even more enchantment with special benefits for Guests of Disney Resort hotels—including early entry to the theme parks 30 minutes before regular theme park opening to experience select attractions (with valid park admission and a theme park reservation) and complimentary transportation.

Credit: Disney

According to this new Disney World discount, Guests can now save up to 25% for most stays April 10 through July 10 at the following Disney Resorts:

  • Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
  • Disney’s Beach Club Resort
  • Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
  • Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
  • Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  • Disney’s Old Key West Resort
  • Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
  • Disney’s Riviera Resort
  • Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
  • Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
  • Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

You can also save 20% for stays March 1 through March 31.

Credit: Disney

For most stays April 10 through July 10, you can save 20% at the following Resorts:

  • The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
  • Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
  • Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
  • Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
Credit: Disney

For most stays April 10 through July 10, you can save 15% at the following Resorts:

  • Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
  • Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
  • Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
  • Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
  • Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
  • Disney’s Contemporary Resort
  • Disney’s Pop Century Resort
  • The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Credit: Disney

You can save 10% at the following Resort through the same time period:

  • The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

This deal will save Disney World Guests hundreds on their stay at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” For more information on the discount, please visit the official Disney website.

Keep in mind that this only applies to your stay and that you’ll still need a valid Disney Park Ticket and Park Reservation, if you want to visit Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, or Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon.

What do you think of this discount offering for Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!

Andrew Boardwine

A frequent visitor of Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, Andrew will likely be found freefalling on Twilight Zone Tower of Terror or enjoying Pirates of the Caribbean. Over at Universal, he'll be taking in the thrills of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster and Revenge of the Mummy

