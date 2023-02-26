Disney World Sells Out, Guests Stranded Without Rooms

Disney sells out!
Walt Disney World Resort draws in millions of Guests from all over to visit its Parks, which have become known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Walt Disney World Resort has four theme parks:Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but if you’re heading to Disney soon, you’re likely out of luck.
Each Disney Park includes something for all Guests. While Disney has four Parks, some days are busier than others. While during the holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years can be considered the busiest times of the year for Walt Disney World Resort, it’s clear that the spring and summer bring in heavy crowds, as well.
One Reddit Thread states that not a single room is available for the week of March 14 until March 18. While this may seem like a strange time since it is still early in the year with families with children, this could be their spring break causing it to be busier.
Even though it would seem that the Guest had already booked a flight, they’ll have to look elsewhere for a hotel stay.
Disney World Hotels
Disney World includes value resorts and moderate, deluxe, and deluxe villas. Each Disney hotel makes the rooms and their stays magical for Guests. Each hotel includes a pool and transportation to the Parks.
Value:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Moderate:
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Deluxe:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Deluxe Villas:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney’s Riviera Resort
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Depending on when Guests are considering traveling to Walt Disney World Resort, rates for the Value Resorts at Walt Disney World are the least expensive Disney-owned hotels and could range from $95/night to $200/night. This can change due to the time of year Guests book their vacation.
Are you heading to Disney World during this week? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments how busy the Parks are.