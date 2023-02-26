Disney World Sells Out, Guests Stranded Without Rooms

Disney sells out!

Walt Disney World Resort draws in millions of Guests from all over to visit its Parks, which have become known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Walt Disney World Resort has four theme parks:Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but if you’re heading to Disney soon, you’re likely out of luck.

Each Disney Park includes something for all Guests. While Disney has four Parks, some days are busier than others. While during the holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years can be considered the busiest times of the year for Walt Disney World Resort, it’s clear that the spring and summer bring in heavy crowds, as well.

One Reddit Thread states that not a single room is available for the week of March 14 until March 18. While this may seem like a strange time since it is still early in the year with families with children, this could be their spring break causing it to be busier.

Even though it would seem that the Guest had already booked a flight, they’ll have to look elsewhere for a hotel stay.

Disney World Hotels

Disney World includes value resorts and moderate, deluxe, and deluxe villas. Each Disney hotel makes the rooms and their stays magical for Guests. Each hotel includes a pool and transportation to the Parks.

Value: Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Moderate: Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort Deluxe: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort Deluxe Villas:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Depending on when Guests are considering traveling to Walt Disney World Resort, rates for the Value Resorts at Walt Disney World are the least expensive Disney-owned hotels and could range from $95/night to $200/night. This can change due to the time of year Guests book their vacation.

Are you heading to Disney World during this week? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments how busy the Parks are.