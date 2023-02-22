Is There Even A Good Time of Year to Attend This Disney Park?

EPCOT has become one of the most popular Walt Disney World Parks, thanks in part to its year-round festivals and alcohol available throughout the Park. Now, EPCOT is one of the busiest Parks all year long. So with that in mind, when should you try to plan a trip if you want to avoid crowds? Well, it’s tricky.

A few years ago, EPCOT only had three festivals, not four, and they were held for shorter amounts of time. The Festival of the Arts premiered in 2017, effectively removing the pre-spring break slow season. The International Flower & Garden Festival has been changed over the last few years, now starting in March and running through July, whereas before it ended in April or early May. The International Food & Wine Festival now begins in mid-July rather than September and runs through mid-November. Previously, the summer months were very slow, with no festival to draw Guests in and currently, there are only a week or two in between each festival with almost no downtime for Guests to avoid crowds or long lines.

The Festival of the Arts starts off the festival season each year, running from January to the end of February. The International Flower & Garden Festival is next, starting in March and going until early July. The International Food & Wine Festival now starts in July and runs until November, with the final festival of the year, the International Festival of the Holidays, beginning immediately after and finishing up the year. New Year’s Eve is the busiest day of the year, with the Park often reaching capacity.

With each festival offering unique food and beverage selections, entertainment, and collectible merchandise, they bring Guests to EPCOT all year, no longer allowing Cast Members or Guests a slow season. The opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure have also been a big draw to Guests, adding to the large crowds.

EPCOT is a Guest-favorite, due to its blending of futuristic technology and international cultural appreciation, not to mention the ability to “drink around the world.” When it comes to this Disney Park, it all just depends on what time of year you want to visit and what you want to see.