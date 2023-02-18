Fans Share HATRED For Vintage Disney Ride

Disney fans around the world have their favorite attractions and rides. From Space Mountain to Journey Into Imagination with Figment, some of the company’s oldest attractions still have a large, ever-growing fanbase. However, there’s one ride that Guests seem to ultimately despise.

The Disney Parks are home to some of the oldest functioning theme park attractions. In fact, Disneyland’s King Arthur Carrousel dates all the way back to 1922, about 30 years before the Park’s opening. For the most part, Disney has gone above and beyond the call of duty to maintain these classic rides. That being said, some have needed more than a seasonal tune-up.

A recent Reddit post covered a number of different rides at Walt Disney World in desperate need of an overhaul or refurb, some fans even claiming they need to be “gutted.” While some comments were logical, a common consensus seemed to drag the Tomorrowland Speedway through the muck and mire.

u/Mjb06 begins the discussion by stating the obvious,

“I think the number one answer has to be Tomorrowland Speedway.”

To which u/Mystical Sushi appropriately adds,

“100%. It sticks out like a sore thumb too IMO. Fantasy, future, action… smelly old cars.”

And u/kycatalyst comments,

“Tomorrowland Speedway, it smells and isn’t anything actually futuristic. There are go carts everywhere.”

While these comments might come off as a lot of complaining to some, one user, u/SouthSider_, goes a little more in depth as to why the age of the Tomorrowland Speedway has come and gone.

“Not only the ‘ride system’ (i.e. gas guzzling cars) could be updated but the land it takes up too. They could do so much with it surely. I’d love some sections to be enclosed and then use visuals / lights / screens etc. to elevate the experience somehow.” Related: Tomorrowland Icon Makes a Triumphant Return

On one hand, it might seem like a rapid change of character, considering the outcry to save old rides in the past. On the other, the Tomorrowland Speedway doesn’t exactly fit the modern Disney image anymore. Maybe it’s time to get with the 21st century and make this Tomorrowland attraction a thing of the past.

What do you think of the Tomorrowland Speedway? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!