Expect Crowds at This Half Day Disney Park, No Matter When You Go

Walt Disney World is home to four Parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios. While each Park has better times of the year to visit, of course it really comes down to your individual availability and when you’re able to plan a vacation.

EPCOT has festivals year round and Magic Kingdom is the most popular Disney World Park, making them both busy and crowded no matter what time of year you go. Animal Kingdom, although technically busy in its own right, is the Park with the least amount of crowds on a given day, making it one of the better Parks to go to if Guests want to avoid massive crowds or hours of waiting in line.

Hollywood Studios, like Animal Kingdom, is often considered a “half day Park,” meaning that Guests can-in theory-do everything in the Park in about half a day. In reality, you’ll probably spend about half your day waiting in lines as Hollywood Studios is mostly big ticket attractions. Between Tower of Terror, Rockin Roller Coaster, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, this Park is full of big rides with long wait times. Without many seated or indoor attractions to thin out the crowds, it always feels crowded, no matter where in the Park you go.

That being said, there isn’t really a good or bad time to visit Hollywood Studios. The Park is steadily busy throughout the year, with the early winter and spring months being the arguably slower time of the year. The Park does decorate specifically for Christmas, with holiday overlays and a holiday fireworks show, and is guaranteed to be the busiest time of year.

Hollywood Studios is a gorgeous throwback to the Golden Era of Hollywood, while including areas and characters that kids are sure to know and love. When planning your day at Hollywood Studios, just be sure to keep in mind that there will most likely be crowds and long lines no matter what attraction you try to ride.