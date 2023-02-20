Original Ride Closure Cancelled at Disney, Major Refurbishment Delayed

After revealing a popular ride would be closing soon at Walt Disney World, Disney has delayed the original closure date.

With how many rides can be found at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, one or two are bound to close eventually. Ride refurbishments are something Disney Park fans just need to be prepared for when visiting, as they could major effect the day they had planned.

Unfortunately, a massive attraction at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is set to close very, very soon.

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is set to shut down for a major refurbishment this year. We first learned about this closure last year, and with the recent trouble involving Steven Tyler, the frontman and lead singer of Aerosmith, this closure comes at a very interesting point in time.

The closure was supposed to happen on February 20, 2023, but we noticed this date has changed on the official website for the attraction, with the coaster not reopening until the summer. The attraction is now scheduled to close one day later, on February 21, 2023. There’s been no word from Disney as to why this date changed by one day.

There’s also been no word from Disney on what we can expect this refurbishment to entail. Rock ‘n; Roller Coaster will not reopen until the summer of 2023, giving Disney plenty of time to tinker with the ride. This is quite a lengthy closure for a ride this popular, leaving Disney’s Hollywood Studios without one of its heavy hitters for months.

