Disney Censors Iconic TV Show After Controversy Arises

A controversy has caused The Walt Disney Company to censor an iconic television series.

The Walt Disney Company is home to many media brands and much more that fans enjoy on a daily basis. From the Disney Parks– that includes the likes of Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort— to brands and studios like Disney Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, and ESPN, there is a massive amount of content and offerings that fall under the Disney umbrella.

Disney is also no stranger to controversy.

The company has made several decisions in the past that have fans scratching their heads. Now, another is being highlighted regarding an iconic television series.

Disney has censored episodes of The Simpsons in the past to meet the media requirements of China, and it seems that the company will be doing so once again.

A report from Decider indicates that Disney has censored the episode “One Angry Lisa” from Disney+ in Hong Kong due to jokes about “forced labor camps” in China. The episode was released in October 2022, and is the second episode of the 34th season in the television series.

The episode itself is based on a storyline that includes Marge becoming obsessed with an exercise bike, Pedalon, a spoof of Peloton. While Marge is riding on the bike, she takes a virtual ride through China. The virtual assistant then says, “Behold the wonders of China: Bitcoin mines, forced labor camps where children make smartphones, and romance.”

The episode reportedly upset officials in Hong Kong and was subsequently removed from the Disney+ catalog in the country.

Jay Ganglani, a Hong Kong-based reporter, shared the following about the censorship:

“An episode of The Simpsons has been removed on Disney+ in Hong Kong after it made a reference to forced labour camps in China. The episode, titled ‘One Angry Lisa,’ may have violated a film censorship law that was introduced in 2021. Disney has not commented on the incident.”

As we stated previously, this isn’t the first time that Disney has pulled content in China or changed scenes to appease the film censorship laws in the country.

At this time, Disney has yet to issue a statement on its cenesorship in China. Just recently, Disney merchandise was recently used as a form of major protest against the Chinese government, you can read more on that here.

This is a developing news story. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information is unveiled.