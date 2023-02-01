Walt Disney World Resort is regularly changing and updating attractions, shows, and many other exciting attractions for Guests.

Known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” Walt Disney World Resort is home to four different theme parks in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Each Disney Park includes different attractions and experiences for Guests to enjoy. Guests heading to Magic Kingdom can stroll down Main Street, U.S.A. and spot Cinderella Castle, or jump onboard attractions such as Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and many more.

Of course, one of the most popular experiences at Walt Disney World is the epic nighttime spectaculars.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios recently re-introduced Fantasmic! and this has been a fan-favorite since its return. EPCOT Harmonious is on its way out as EPCOT Forever is set to take its place and, perhaps, the most anticipated change coming is to the nighttime firework show Disney Enchantment, which is soon to become the fan-favorite Happily Ever After again.

While we’ve known that April 3rd was the date for the return of the Magic Kingdom firework show, Orlando Informer recently reported that the show will begin at 9:00 p.m.

Happily Ever After’s first showtime back is officially scheduled! On April 3, you can catch the nighttime spectacular at 9 pm at Magic Kingdom!

Happily Ever After is described like this:

“Guest don’t miss this astounding fireworks extravaganza featuring lights, lasers and special effects––including all-new projections down Main Street, U.S.A. This show will feature a dazzling journey of color, light and song that captures the heart, humor and heroism of favorite Disney stories. Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle is magically transformed through amazing state-of-the art projection technology you have to see to believe. Guests will discover the magic of stories and be inspired to find their own happily ever after.”

If you’re excited about the return of Happily Ever After, you might even be able to catch a glimpse of firework testing from time to time if you’re in the right place at the right time for the next couple of months.

Will you be finding a spot to watch Happily Ever After?