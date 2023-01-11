Wild Animal Removed From Disney World Resort Room

Walt Disney World Resort is visited by thousands each day from near and far to see the magic of the Disney Parks.

Disney World has four different theme parks in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney Park Guests tend to go to Disney’s Animal Kingdom when looking to see different types of animals. Florida is known for its alligators, snakes, deer, and other wildlife. Disney Guests can often see ducks in the water or a rabbit in the grass at different Disney Parks.

On Twitter one Disney Guests came back from a long day at the Parks to find a new friend in their cabin.

At Fort Wilderness Resort, a flying squirrel found a place to call home. You can see the scared squirrel looking for a way out. Thanks to Disney pest control, the critter was safely removed and returned to the woods. One can wonder if this squirrel lives in the hundred-acre woods with Pooh and friends.

So we’re currently staying in The Cabins at ⁦@WaltDisneyWorld⁩ Fort Wilderness Resort and had an unexpected flying squirrel visitor last night 😂 Thankfully pest control safely removed him and the little guy went back to his home in the woods rather than our cabin 🐿 #WDW pic.twitter.com/vx1WcZtyrj — Just Theme Parks (@Just_ThemeParks) January 10, 2023

Disney Cast Members are trained to help Guests during an encounter with a wild animal. Cast Members can redirect Guests around snakes, birds, and many more creatures. Disney also does a great job of caring for animals in their care they have a vet on site and get regular checkups.

Disney World does tell Guests not to interact with the animals, which includes feeding wildlife. If you encounter a wild animal, please inform a cast member for safety.

Have you seen a wild animal at Disney World or inside a Disney Hotel? Let us know in the comments.