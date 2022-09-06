Guest Catches Hawk Chasing Rabbit at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge On Video

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge is a popular Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Guests staying at Wilderness Lodge can experience the beauty of the outdoors — but in a luxurious style.

While vacationing at Wilderness Lodge, keep your eyes peeled as you may see wildlife such as geckos, birds, rabbits, ducks, and more. One Guest vacationing at Wilderness Lodge witnessed the wildlife in action as he saw a hawk chasing a rabbit.

TikToker adriwdwbound posted a video to social media, in which you can hear him say “A hawk going after the bunny”. He captioned the video:

Actual wilderness at Wilderness Lodge #disneyworld #fyp

You can watch the video below or by clicking here:

The video only lasts a few seconds before the Guest stops recording. We understand that this is typical wildlife, but we still hope the bunny got away and is okay.

More on Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Walt Disney World describes Wilderness Lodge as:

Escape to the rustic majesty of America’s Great Northwest. Inspired by turn-of-the-century National Park lodges, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge celebrates American craftsmanship and honors the beauty of the untamed wilderness. Soak in the splendor of the great outdoors, from nature trails through pine forests to rocking chairs that overlook a murmuring creek. Inside, discover towering totem poles, headdresses and more, and enjoy the rustic elegance of the stone hearth and roaring fireplace.

