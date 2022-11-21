Wild Animal On the Loose in Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort is visited by thousands each day from near and far to see the magic of the Disney Parks.

Disney World has four different theme parks in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

When Guests visit Magic Kingdom, they can see Cinderella’Castle, ride “it”s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and many more beloved attractions. EPCOT is known for the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster, Test Track, The Seas with Nemo and Friends, and many other interesting attractions.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios you can go on Adventure in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, or ride the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Slinky Dog Dash, and many other attractions. Guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom can see different types of animals on the Kilimanjaro Safaris, ride Expedition Everest, Avatar Flight of Passage, among many others.

Disney Park Guests tend to go to Disney’s Animal Kingdom when looking to see different types of animals. Florida is known for its alligators, snakes, and other wildlife. Guests can often see ducks in the water or a rabbit in the grass.

But, that’s not the only place where they may run into wildlife.

A Reddit thread recently found our friend “Rocket” on the loose in Disney’s Magic Kingdom. “Looks like Rocket got a little lost and is over at Magic Kingdom instead of Epcot.”

Disney World takes amazing care of their animals Disney animal care experts go above and beyond to make sure that all our animals receive top-notch care—from the smallest butterfly to the largest elephant.

Disney takes care of their animals at Walt Disney World Resort here are a few ways Disney caretakers help the animals. Disney uses animal environments inspired by the animals’ native habitats with a variety of elements to interact with and explore. Many of the animals are encouraged to display natural behaviors like foraging and exploration. Changes to the animals’ environments provide opportunities for these behaviors. For example, a variety of scents are added to a tiger habitat to encourage exploration. The animals are closely monitored by Disney vets and receive regular wellness exams to ensure that they stay healthy. Many of the animals are trained to voluntarily participate in their own health screenings!

Walt Disney World Resort is always full of adventure no matter how magical it is, from cast members catching snakes, to Pooh standing near a rabbit to a raccoon strolling among the crowds the magic is always there.

Disney World does tell Guests not to interact with the animals, which included feeding wildlife. However, if you encounter a wild animal please inform a cast member for safety.

Have you seen any wild animals at Disney World?