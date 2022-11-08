Marvel Comic Inspired by EPCOT’s Newest Coaster Now Available!

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the newest Disney Park attraction in EPCOT’s World Discovery neighborhood. Blast off with the Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) heroes on the first-ever reverse-launch Disney Parks rollercoaster!

Fans love the coaster’s incredible references to the iconic Marvel Cinematic Universe film and EPCOT’s vintage attractions like Horizons and Universe of Energy. Now, Guests can bring home the series brought to life by James Gunn in an all-new way:

Disney-owned Marvel Comics just released Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a one-shot comic based on the Theme Park ride. The comic, written by Kevin Shinick and illustrated by Gerardo Sandoval, focuses on efforts by the Xandarian government to build a Xandarian Pavilion on Earth, just like the one in EPCOT.

Peter Quill tries to lead visitors from Xandar on a tour of Earth, but it all goes wrong when a cosmic Celestial arrives to destroy the planet. Will the Guardians of the Galaxy save the Earth in time? Read Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind to find out!

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Walt Disney World Resort

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is one of the largest fully enclosed rollercoasters in the world and features the first-ever reverse launch on a Disney Parks coaster! It’s recommended for tweens, teens, and adults, with a height requirement of 42 inches. From Disney:

Take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy. A World Beyond Belief Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. An Extraterrestrial Escapade Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit. Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

Will you pick up a copy of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind?