Universal Orlando Announces Opening Timeframe For New Attraction

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many iconic and thrilling attractions that bring in Guests from all over the world.

Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure have both continued to expand over the last several years with many new attractions, including Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, The Bourne Stuntacular, and several others.

Universal Studios Florida is also in the midst of constructing an all-new Minions-themed ride and will be permanently closing the Woody Woodpecker KidZone in just a couple of weeks to make way for “new and exciting” experiences.

There is one location in Universal Studios Florida that recently closed down, and it seems we have an answer for when we’ll see it reopen, this time in a different spot.

Inside Universal recently shared a photo where we can see the UOAP lounge has officially closed.

The UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios is now closed. The entrance teases about the Lounge’s move to Islands of Adventure. @UniversalORL

The UOAP Lounge is reportedly moving to Universal’s Islands of Adventure in the Betty Boop Store. In addition, it’s expected that the Tribute Store– which closed following the Holidays– will move over to the Hollywood section of Universal Studios Florida. There are rumors that the Tribute Store could take over the Hello Kitty Store and the UOAP Lounge all in the same area. However, this hasn’t been confirmed.

What we can confirm is that the UOAP Lounge will not be closed very long before it reopens in its new location. The sign on the door says that it will open in “Early 2023,” which means it could just be a matter of weeks before the area opens to Annual Passholders.

The UOAP Lounge is just one of many perks of being an Annual Passholder at Universal Orlando Resort. For more information on UOAPs, please visit the official Universal website.

