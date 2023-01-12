Universal Orlando Reaches Mysteriously-Low Wait Times

Universal Orlando Resort sees thousands of Guests daily.

Universal is known for its two theme parks, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida. Both theme parks have different attractions and features for Guests to enjoy.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure includes rides like Jurassic Park River Adventure, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Skull Island:Reign of Kong, and many more.

Two of the newest attractions at Universal’s Islands of Adventure are Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Jurassic World VelociCoaster, both of which typically boast wait times of 50 minutes or longer.

On a Reddit Thread, one Guest shared that they were able to reach feats that most thought were unachievable. They waited an astounding five minutes for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and walked onto Jurassic World VelociCoaster twice. What are these wait times and where can we find more of them?

It is uncommon to be able to just walk onto the newer attractions at Universal. However, Universal does a great job at updating wait times. Look on the Universal Orlando App for the most up-to-date information.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbikes Adventure is described like this:

“Guests fly deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest, beyond the grounds of Hogwart castle, on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures. Experience Universal’s most highly themed, immersive coaster.”

Universal’s official description for Jurassic World Velocicoaster can be read below:

“Guest will speed through the jungle, rising high above the terrain, it’s the apex predator of roller coasters: the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Now Guests can board a vehicle for a high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock. Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water.”

