Universal Finally Reopens Beloved Experience After Two-Year Closure

Universal Orlando Resort is making some major moves.

In the last few years, Universal Orlando finished construction and opened two epic roller coasters at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in the form of the Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Next door at Universal Studios Florida, the theme park is set to shut down the Woody Woodpecker KidZone to make way for new attractions, and a Minions-themed attraction is set to take over the area where Shrek 4-D once resided later this year.

If all that weren’t enough, Universal is also in the midst of constructing Epic Universe, an all-new theme park that is set to open in 2025.

However, if you’re looking for returning experiences making a come back, we’ve got good news for you.

For the first time in over two years, Cafe La Bamba is opening to general parkers at Universal Studios Florida! The dining location boasts a new quick-service menu, seemingly available during lunch hours.

Universal’s official description of the restaurant can be read below:

“A fountain courtyard proceeds this beautiful building, inspired by the legendary Hollywood Hotel. The eye-catching quick service restaurant is home to a Southern California Mexican-inspired menu featuring burritos, tacos, bowls and the original Tres Leches served only at La Bamba.”

The restaurant is located in the Hollywood section of Universal Studios Florida, just after you pass Universal Orlando’s Horror Makeup Show. It has a beautiful courtyard and provides a different style of food compared to the rest of the theme park.

For more information, visit Universal’s official website.

What do you think of Cafe La Bamba making its grand return? Let us know in the comments!