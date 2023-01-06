Universal is reportedly facing technical difficulties causing significant delays for Guests trying to get reservations to the Park’s exclusive events.

Universal Studios Hollywood is welcoming its most impressive expansion in years in a few weeks. Super Nintendo World is slated to open at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Lower Lot on February 17, inviting Guests of all ages to immerse themselves in an all-new, interactive experience inspired by the Mario Bros. franchise. Guests exploring the immersive land can find a groundbreaking attraction, meet Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, enjoy a delicious meal at Toadstool Cafe and shop for all their needs at the new 1-UP Factory store.

While the land will officially open on February 17, Universal Studios Hollywood is hosting a series of exclusive preview events, welcoming Universal Pass Members on select dates between January 29 through February 11, with reservations going live today, January 5. However, while Universal officials continue to brace for large crowds and significant traffic on their website, the Park is facing an unexpected inconvenience.

Earlier today, Universal reported a “temporary network outage” that is causing a delay with reservations for the Super Nintendo World Pass Member previews, which were scheduled to become available today, January 5, at 1:30 p.m. local time.

The complete statement reads, “Due to a temporary network outage, there is a delay with today’s reservations. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and apologize for the inconvenience. Please check back and we look forward to you experiencing SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ soon.”

As of this article’s publishing, Universal has not stated when the technical issue will be sorted out or when reservations for the Super Nintendo World Pass Member previews will become available after this unexpected delay. We urge our readers to keep an eye on the Universal Studios Hollywood website to snag a reservation as soon as they become available.

Inside the Magic prepared a guide with all you need to know about Super Nintendo World ahead of its opening. You can click here to check it out!

Will you attend the Super Nintendo World Pass Member Previews? Let us know in the comments below!