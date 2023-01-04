In the second part of Star Wars: The Bad Batch’s (2021) season two premiere, Clone Force 99 make a daring escape from the Empire and Count Dooku’s old planet of Serenno.

As Echo, Tech (all clones voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) and Omega (Michelle Ang) plummet to the Serenno forest floor, the re-entry thrusters just kick in. We see their container crash through the treeline and after a short teeter on a cliff edge, land halfway down; they haven’t quite landed yet (in what I’m taking as a subtle Jurassic Park III (2001) reference). Tech is injured in the fall.

Hunter and Wrecker have made their way through the hidden throne room exit to a hangar. Imperial Captain Wilco is hunting all of them, furious at the disruption.

Echo, Tech and Omega manage to climb out of the container but leave the war chest behind, conscious of the incoming Imperial forces. In the forest itself, they meet a native man called Rowar (Hector Elizondo), watching them from the undergrowth.

Capt. Wilco says he wants all 30 of the fallen containers retrieved along with the thieves. Hunter and Wrecker have made their way to the city ruins, planning to sneak through back to their ship The Marauder. But a closing Imperial search zone causes them issues: they spot an opportunity in two wrecked Separatist tanks.

In the forest, Romar reveals he is part of the survivors who fled the city’s destruction, and that Dooku’s spoils are not just from off-world but Serenno itself too, taken to fund his war effort. He wants none of it and just wants the Empire to leave. Omega is keen on recovering it but is given the mission keeping an eye on the old man, who has taken them back to his cabin in the woods.

Romar gives Omega a kaleidoscope, which she at first assesses for it’s monetary worth, before he tells her it’s value lies in being a toy. He also reveals a databank he has been holding which contains a cultural archive for Serenno. Tech offers to help open it while Omega slips away.

In the ruins, Wrecker uses a tank’s old armament to blast a path through the Imperials. Omega has gone after the war chest back at the container, but Echo has followed her. She reveals her desperation to retrieve it is so the Bad Batch have an opportunity to live a life of safety: after overhearing their chat in episode one, she blames herself for their situation.

The Imperials are closing in on the crash site but Tech uses the last of his strength to fend them off. Romar arrives and uses a speeder and cable to rescue Echo and Omega from the container, while Tech uses a turret to take out an incoming gunship. Romar hands Omega the toy and says he will stay behind on his planet.

On The Marauder, Wrecker has got the cannon from the tank, while the other clones take stock. Omega learns that instead of being a burden, she was actually their salvation: rescuing her from Tipoca City on Kamino started a path which stopped the Bad Batch from serving the Empire.

Back on Serenno, Vice Admiral Rampart (Nosir Dalal) meets with Capt. Wilco. He says that the mission report is wrong: the Bad Batch cannot have been responsible as they were eliminated on Kamino. When Captain Wilco refuses to change the report, insisting he identified them personally, Rampart shoots him, his body falling off the cliff. He can’t let Governor Tarkin know of their failure to eliminate the wayward batch of Clones.

What did you think to the ending of the second Bad Batch season two episode? Tell us in the comments below.