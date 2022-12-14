The first reactions to The Bad Batch (2021) season two are in.

Ahead of the new season starting on January 4, select critics and creators were given access to 14 out of 16 of the upcoming episodes.

Their first reactions dropped on social media this week and they are full of praise for the show, with some hailing it as their ‘favorite Star Wars animated series’.

Cinelinx’s Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) tweeted:

Wild how I went from having no interest in #TheBadBatch when it was initially announced, to being my favorite #StarWars animated series. Season 2 only cements it’s awesomeness. Only four episodes into the 14 they sent me, but the animation, story, & characters are a step above. pic.twitter.com/6Z9nrcJalN — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) December 13, 2022

The show follows Clone Force 99, an elite Clone Trooper unit first introduced in Dave Filoni’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008) and led by Hunter (Dee Bradley Baker). The first season ended with the destruction of the clones’ birthplace, Tapioca City on Kamino, and Kaminoan scientist Nala Se (Gwendoline Yeo), who crossed paths with the Clones and their young ward Omega (Michelle Ang), entering a mysterious Imperial facility.

One of the squad, Crosshair, opted not to defect with the rest of the Bad Batch, instead remaining loyal to the new Imperial regime and Emperor Palpatine. The reactions promise Crosshair’s character development to be a highlight of the new season.

CNET’s Sean Keane tweeted:

I blasted through 14 episodes of The Bad Batch season 2 last week, and it was amazing – it captures the coolest elements of S1. Some pivotal moments in the Star Wars timeline, excellent Clone Wars callbacks and Crosshair’s storyline is incredible. #TheBadBatch — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) December 12, 2022

Omega’s journey also looks set to be a highlight.

CinemaBlend’s Adam Holmes shared:

#StarWars: #TheBadBatch fans, I've seen the first 14 episodes of Season 2, and you're in for some fun times and wild twists ahead! This show continues to be a worthy Clone Wars successor in so many ways, and Omega and Crosshair fans will especially be well sated. — Adam Holmes (@MrAdamHolmes) December 12, 2022

Star Wars podcast The Blast Points said the show is ‘not messing around’ with it’s approach to season two.

They tweeted:

Got to just see some of the first episodes of #TheBadBatch season 2 and seriously, this show is not messing around. It’s everything we all loved in season 1 but taken to another level. Really in awe of what I just watched and can’t wait for everyone to freak out over it. pic.twitter.com/7Es1zxE1fQ — Blast Points Podcast (@blast_points) December 13, 2022

For some fans, they analysed Lucasfilm’s choice to release only the first 14 episodes as opposed to the full 16, predicting a particularly devastating finale.

Star Wars content creator Mace-Ah Windu tweeted:

There are 16 episodes of #TheBadBatch season 2 and most people who are seeing it early only got to see the first 14… The final 2 are going to be shattering, aren’t they? pic.twitter.com/7shZViF88x — MaceAhWinterWonderland 🎄 (@MaceAhWindu) December 13, 2022

Mace-Ah previously predicted that season two of The Bad Batch could see Baby Yoda, AKA Grogu, make an appearance. The unconventional release schedule means the show will overlap with the debut of The Mandalorian‘s (2019) third season.

Are you excited for The Bad Batch‘s second season? Tell us in the comments below.