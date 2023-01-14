Disney Releases Moonlight Magic Schedule for Disney World

Moonlight Magic is once again returning to the Disney Parks this year! This is an exclusive event for eligible Disney Vacation Club (DVC) Members, who can visit a Disney theme park after hours for a special celebration. The event usually includes Disney character greetings, shorter wait times for attractions, fun entertainment, and free snacks and treats.

Disney Vacation Club recently announced the schedule for these special events taking place at the Walt Disney World Resort:

EPCOT – February 8 and February 15, 2023

Disney’s Hollywood Studios – May 11 and September 13, 2023

Disney’s Animal Kingdom – July 11 and August 2, 2023

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – May 23 and August 23, 2023

Registration days differ for each of these offerings. The only registration info currently listed on the DVC website is for EPCOT, as those events are taking place next month.

DVC Members with a Disney Resort hotel reservation on the day of the event can register starting January 25. Early registration for the first EPCOT Moonlight Magic event opens on February 2, and early registration for the second event begins on February 9.

DVC has instructions for when it is time to register for this event. When the registration window opens for each Moonlight Magic event location, follow these instructions to check-in:

Visit this page and select “RSVP Online”. Be sure to have your Member number ready.

You will enter a virtual waiting room, which secures your place in line. Do not refresh the page.

When it’s your turn, you’ll be sent to the registration form to sign up for a night of Moonlight Magic!

DVC also has a section on the website called “Know Before You Register,” which includes important information about the initial registration window, Resort reservation requirements, party size limits, and modifications or cancellations. The website also notes that these experiences are subject to availability and are not guaranteed.

For more information and to register, visit DVC’s event website.

Have you ever attended a Moonlight Magic Event? What did you think?