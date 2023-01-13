Legendary Composer John Williams Announces Plans to Work Until He’s 100

Despite previous announcements of his retirement, John Williams wants to keep going!

Think of the most epic theme from almost any blockbuster of the later part of the 20th century, and John Williams was most likely the composer behind it. With few exceptions, the amazing composer has put music and feeling behind some of the greatest moments in modern cinema. Anyone needing further evidence needs to look at the original trailer for Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) before his score, and it’s a wonder anyone went!

It was a sad moment last year when the composer intimated that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) might be his final film score, but it was understandable. Williams, who celebrated his 90th birthday in February of last year, has had a career spanning nearly 70 years, scoring everything from Star Wars to Indiana Jones, to Jaws (1975) and Jurassic Park (1993), to Schindler’s List (1993), and so many more iconic themes. Williams is nothing if not a team player, and one of his favorite team-ups: Steven Spielberg.

Of Spielberg’s 34 films, John Williams has scored 29, providing a moving overture to the director’s signature visuals. The duo has worked together so often that it’s almost taken for granted when Spielberg announces a new film that John Williams will be scoring it. In fact, that’s the very reason that Williams has said he isn’t as retired as fans were led to believe.

In a recent event celebrating their collaboration, The New York Times, Kyle Buchanan tweeted a very interesting comment from the nonagenarian composer:

@kylebuchanan tweeted:

Is John Williams ready to retire? At an event celebrating his collaborations with Steven Spielberg, the 90-year old Williams says Spielberg is impossible to say no to, and notes that Spielberg’s own father worked past 100. “I’ve got 10 years to go,” he said.

Spielberg himself seemed surprised to hear that! “I’d better figure out what I’m doing next,” said the director. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 13, 2023

Buchanan went on, commenting on his own Tweet, saying that Spielberg seemed caught off-guard, saying, “I’d better figure out what I’m doing next.” If indeed Williams plans on working until his 100th birthday, the team has just under ten years to work together; if that is, Williams will even retire then!

Over the course of his career, Williams has been nominated for Academy Awards an astonishing 52 times, 27 times at the Golden Globes, and 73 at the Grammys, taking home 34 awards when each of the aforementioned ceremonies has been totaled. With dozens more accolades and honors to his name, fans can be grateful that, despite his advancing years, Williams isn’t ready to quit film music yet!

