Johnny Depp Connects With Hollywood Star After New Assault Allegations

Johnny Depp has been in the limelight for quite some time.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was the subject of much criticism after allegations came forward from ex-wife Amber Heard. The allegations resulted in Hollywood turning its back on the actor and even after a defamation trial came to a close last summer with a massive victory for Johnny Depp, no Hollywood Studio has come close to touching the actor.

Many Disney fans have hoped to see Johnny Depp return to his role as Captain Jack Sparrow for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but it doesn’t seem this is in the works, at least for now.

Though there aren’t many connections between the actor and Hollywood right now, as Depp has been in Europe filming a new movie and working on his music, a recent development did take place on social media.

Though Johnny Depp is followed by more than 28 million, the actor only follows a handful of people on Instagram. The latest? Actress and Model Brooke Shields.

Brooke Shields, best known for her lead role in Pretty Baby (1978), as well as The Blue Lagoon (1980), and Franco Zeffirelli’s Endless Love (1981), recently unveiled in a documentary new allegations of rape when she was an actress working in Hollywood. The documentary is titled Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.

Shields did not reveal the identity of her attacker, but said that he took her back to his hotel room and said that he would call her a cab. Instead, he went to his bathroom and came out naked.

“I didn’t fight that much… I just absolutely froze,” Shields said. “I thought that my one ‘no’ should have been enough. And I just thought ‘stay alive and get out.'”

In his last project, Johnny Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the Fantastic Beast franchise. There have been no confirmations for what Depp’s next move might be, or why he recently followed Brooke Shields on Instagram.

