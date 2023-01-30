Iconic Disney World Attraction Abandoned, Completely Empty

It’s not just Splash Mountain that has been emptied at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort.

“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is home to many iconic attractions and entertainment offerings at its four theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

No matter where Disney World Guests are visiting, they are sure to have a magical time while experiencing their favorite rides, shows, and entertainment offerings.

Just recently, Disney permanently shut down Splash Mountain to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The attraction is set to open in late 2024, but it would seem that the iconic log flume ride isn’t the only thing that has seemingly been abandoned.

Several Disney Park Guests have reported that Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress has seemingly become a ghost town over the last couple of weeks. The Tomorrowland attraction reportedly had seven people in its theater earlier this week.

While the amount of people who are enjoying Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress typically fluctuates and is at its highest on hot days when families need a 20-minute break in the air condition out of the scorching heat, it’s still something notable to keep your eye on.

Some fans have called for Disney to update the attraction in the spirit of “keeping up with the times,” while others have hoped it will stay the same.

Walt Disney originally conceived the show as part of a new area at Disneyland Park called Edison Square. When the concept was abandoned, the idea was reimagined, eventually opening under the name “Progressland” at the 1964-65 New York World’s Fair.

With the classic song “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” by the Academy Award®-winning team of brothers Richard and Robert Sherman, the show was an instant hit. Following its success, the show moved to Disneyland Park and was renamed “The Carousel of Progress.”

In 1975, the attraction moved to Magic Kingdom Park where it was rewritten and restaged with a new theme song, “The Best Time of Your Life.”

In the true spirit of progress, the show was reworked in 1994 to its initial incarnation with the original theme song intact—as a tribute to nostalgia.

What do you think the future holds for Carousel of Progress? Let us know in the comments!