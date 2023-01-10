“Nothing Can Top This,” Disney World Welcomes Special Guest Into Park

Disney World is a magical place, and not just for humans. Since its grand opening of Magic Kingdom in 1971, the Parks have welcomed visitors in from around the world for the past 50 years.

Those visitors have included parents, children, grandparents, and even dogs. That’s right, dogs. Service animals are allowed into Disney Parks.

And, lucky for us, service dogs are treated like children. At least in the respect that they can dress up when going to a Park, whereas adults can only do so on special occasions.

The reasoning makes total sense. No one is going to mistake a service dog for Pluto, Dug, or Goofy.

There are photos everywhere of dogs with Mickey and Minnie ears on as they go throughout the Parks with their owners.

Well, over the weekend, a Disney World Guest brought in her dog to EPCOT. The pup was dressed up in adorable French costume and completely stole the show wherever it went.

Jennifer writes: “Nothing can top this today.”

With the dog greatly resembling a French Poodle, the outfit was one hundred percent spot on, as well as the location of the photo itself. Although, we are still waiting to see some photos of the pup at the France Pavillion!

Disney has made sure to make every Guest feel welcome. Even those that require the assistance of a service animal.

The company describes a service animal as: “a dog or miniature horse that is trained to do work or perform tasks for, and to assist, an individual with a disability.”

Service animals must be under the control of the owner at all times and should remain on a leash or in a harness. Cast Members are not able to take control of service animals.

