After powering through multiple closures and unforeseen delays, an all-new location is now available for Disney fans to enjoy.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused multiple struggles across The Walt Disney Company, from forced closures and halted projects to modified experiences, extended unavailability, and more. While Disney Parks worldwide were affected by the pandemic, perhaps Shanghai Disney Resort had to power through the most challenging obstacles during the last few years.

Shanghai Disney Resort has been forced to close and reopen multiple times in the past years due to local COVID control regulations, once even trapping thousands of Guests within the Park due to the extreme measures. However, the Resort has endured the difficulties and managed to stay on par with its international counterparts in continuing the transformation of the Resort with the opening of an all-new, first-of-its-kind location.

Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) recently announced the grand opening of Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights at Shanghai Disney Resort’s Disneytown — the Resort’s shopping and entertainment district. The new location will offer delicious meals for all palates, from pizza to steak, shakes, and more, all hosted by Donald Duck himself in a charming, Parisian-style garden setting.

Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights is NOW OPEN at Shanghai Disney Resort! 💙🤍💛 Waddle on down to Disneytown for an assortment of delights from savory pizzas and steaks to over-the-top shakes — and even unique souvenir cutlery, only available at Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights. pic.twitter.com/gIzja2ccvU — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 17, 2023

Not only will Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights be the latest addition to Shanghai Disneyland, but it will also be the first dining location inspired by Disney characters to arrive at Disneytown, making the location much more special!

Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights was initially announced to open on December 2022, but Disney officials provided no follow-up information regarding the location’s opening date or availability for Guests visiting Shanghai Disney Resort until today. Shanghai Disney Resort’s website initially didn’t provide any information regarding the location either to let fans learn more about it ahead of their visit.

Regardless of its unexpected — and unexplained — delay, the opening of Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights at Shanghai Disney Resort will be the perfect addition to a magical day exploring Shanghai Disneyland and all the exciting offerings the Park has.

Disney describes Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights as follows:

Welcome to Donald’s Dine ‘n Delights! This is our first Disney-themed restaurant in Disneytown. It is a magical place inspired by the many wonderful stories of Donald and his friends. We invite everyone to experience unforgettable fun and every delicious dish we offer. Celebrate with us and experience a time filled with entertainment and surprises.

Are you excited about the opening of Donald's Dine 'n Delights at Shanghai Disneyland?