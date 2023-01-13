Disney Offers New Cruise Itineraries From New Orleans

The city of New Orleans has been a major source of inspiration for Disney over the years. From the design and construction of New Orleans Square and the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland to the inspiration behind the film The Princess and the Frog (2009), the Big Easy has helped Disney develop authentic architecture, food, and music for several projects.

Some of these exciting new projects include the new Tiana’s Palace restaurant coming to Disneyland, as well as the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction coming to Disneyland and Magic Kingdom in 2024.

However, in February and March 2023, the Disney Magic will be sailing from New Orleans, offering Guests the opportunity to stop and experience this city before or after the cruise. Disney Parks Blog gives Guests some great ideas for how to experience the city before, after, or during the itineraries, which include four, five, and six-night sailings to the Western Caribbean.

New Orleans is home to some delicious food, including gumbo, po’boys, and beignets. There are so many exciting dining options to explore, both in the city and on the Disney Magic.

On board the ship, there are three dining venues for families to enjoy, which includes Rapunzel’s Royal Table, which takes Guests on a journey to the kingdom of Corona, where they can enjoy music, good food, and an interactive dining experience.

Guests can also learn more about the history of New Orleans as well. Places such as the Louisiana State Museum and the Backstreet Cultural Museum are great opportunities for Guests to learn about New Orleans’ past. Additionally, spots like the Louisiana Children’s Museum present a great opportunity for children to learn and play.

On board the Disney Magic, these engaging opportunities can continue. For example, kids can participate in activities like Andy’s Room or Marvel Super Hero Academy.

Jazz music is a big part of New Orleans. Guests can explore areas of the city like the French Quarter or the New Orleans Jazz Historical Park to experience some of this beautiful music. And on the Disney Magic, Guests can continue to enjoy some festive music with three Broadway-style shows, which include “Tangled: The Musical,” a Pirates in the Caribbean deck party, and live music that can be heard daily.

While in New Orleans, Guests can see the city via water on a Mississippi River boat tour. And while on the Disney Magic, there are plenty of ways Guests can enjoy the water, including several pools and hot tubs, the three-story AquaDunk water slide, and numerous water and beach activities at some of the ship’s stops such as Grand Cayman and Cozumel, Mexico.

Disney Cruise Line also lists other fun sightseeing opportunities for Guests to explore New Orleans before or after the cruise. Some of these locations include Jackson Square, St. Louis Cathedral, the Audubon Zoo, the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, the Audubon Butterfly Garden & Insectarium, The National WWII Museum, The New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, and the Preservation Hall.

For more on these exciting cruise itineraries, visit the Disney Cruise Line website.

Have you ever been to New Orleans?