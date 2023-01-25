The Walt Disney Company is home to many beloved offerings, including the Disney Parks and the Disney+ streaming service.

Disney+ is the home of entertainment for fans of The House of Mouse.

The streaming platform includes content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, as well as the new general entertainment content brand in select International markets, Star, with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, as well as short-form content.

While there are millions of subscribers, the company previously announced that it would be going to a “tiered-system” that included ads based on the price point that subscribers are paying.

In addition to this new ad-supported system, Disney just recently unveiled that it has a completely new data collection system that it will be using to attempt to get more targeted ads to its subscribers, this even includes kid accounts.

In an interview with Digiday, Advertising president Rita Ferro shared that the new system will allow the current specific ad targeting on Hulu to be imported to Disney+. At first, “it’ll be some of the basic stuff: age, gender, some geo-targeting. And then the full suite of targeting in July.”

The company has already been collecting data from users over the last several weeks. If you’ve logged into your account, you probably noticed that you recently had to fill out a quick questionnaire that included sharing your birthday, gender, and other information.

By the time July rolls around, this will be even more prevalent.

This data is being collected as a way to potentially give subscribers more “personal ads” that fit what they’re looking for.

“The targeting thing is probably big for them because they can better monetize the inventory as opposed to us just buying P2+ [the broad audience segment of anyone two years old and older] and there’s so much waste. Now they can make it more valuable. So that will definitely help. It’s important for us to have the same capabilities on Disney+ that we’re now accustomed to on most of the other streamers,” said an agency executive.

The company shared that it has more than 100 advertisers, varying in products, offerings, and much more.

What do you think of the new Disney+ data collection system? Let us know in the comments!