Disney’s magical streaming service has been warming our screens and our hearts for over three years now, and fans have had a wealth of content at their fingertips. However, recent changes at the Walt Disney Company include a rise in price and the inclusion of ads on the more basic option. While that’s sure to get some subscribers up in arms, are they really losing anything in the process?

Since its original launch date, Disney+ has introduced fans to stellar shows such as The World of Jeff Goldblum, Behind the Attraction, and The Mandalorian, as well as reconnected them to childhood favorites and the ever-expanding collection of animated masterpieces. At roughly $8 a month, that’s not a bad deal. Even if ads are being introduced, subscribers are still getting their weights in new and classic content from Disney, not to mention an entire library of Marvel’s cinematic superheroes, a galaxy of Star Wars adventures, and an incredible world of documentaries from National Geographic to boot. So, what’s the problem?

For the sake of discussion, let’s say a subscriber doesn’t invest in the Hulu and ESPN bundle that starts at $12.99. Even if they don’t pay for the upgraded plan, what exactly are they missing with the inclusion of ads?

It’s not as if Disney fans are having anything taken away from their collection of content, nothing is being delayed or held in the metaphorical Disney Vault, and there really is no point in upgrading unless they desperately need that bundled package.

At the end of the day, the package a subscriber chooses depends entirely on what their life is like, whether that’s a single or multiple viewers in the household. It’s not as if the inclusion of ads are a devastating change. After all, fans have lived with them on TV for decades. When everything’s all said and done, the add-free upgrade doesn’t really matter. Ads might briefly break the immersion, but they’re not the end of the world and no content is really lost with their inclusion.

