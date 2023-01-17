Chemical Fumes Leak Into Guest Rooms at Disney World

Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four different theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

In addition to the Parks, Disney World has several different options for hotels for Guests to stay at, like Disney All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, Disney’s Old Key West Resort, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Walt Disney Swan Hotel, and many more to choose from.

While Disney World does its best at keeping the theme parks and hotel rooms clean, some spots fall in between the cracks.

In a Reddit Thread discussing the worst thing that happened to Guests while at Walt Disney World Resort that Disney corrected the issue, one Guest talked about their experience at a Disney hotel.

“The room next door had bed bugs. We watched the men go in with hazmat suits and spray all the chemicals. It was so incredible to us that they didn’t even warn us. The fumes were coming through the wall so bad we were coughing. The hotel did move us after we asked but I was NOT happy. They should’ve moved us before the fumes. And if you’ve ever done a runDisney weekend, you know how early those alarms go off in am so moving all our stuff room to room was not ideal. Needless to say, after that experience POFQ gives me the ick.

The Guest said that they contacted Disney and that, when it happened, Disney gave them a three-night voucher to make up for the issue.

Fast forward to when we got home from FL and I told my travel agent what happened after she asked how the trip was. She encouraged me to email Disney and let them know my experience so i did. I was surprised to receive an email back with a 3 night hotel voucher and a very apologetic manager agreeing that it was not handled properly.”

