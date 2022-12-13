Universal Guests Forced to Complete Ride Before Evacuating as Fire Alarm Blares

While most Theme Park visitors want to experience the attractions they paid to see, some die-hard fans dream of evacuating a ride. After all, it’s often a unique experience that offers Guests a view of behind-the-scenes areas they wouldn’t see otherwise!

But sometimes, evacuations are more than even the most dedicated fans bargained for. That was the case at Universal’s Islands of Adventure this week.

Reddit user u/imobssedwithmycat explained that they were on Skull Island: Reign of Kong on Monday when suddenly the fire alarms began blaring. However, Guests weren’t immediately evacuated.

“We finished the ride with no sound, white screens, and lights on, but the bus was still shaking. All while the fire alarm was going off!” the Guest recalled. “Then we got to the final room with the Kong animatronic. It wasn’t moving at all and the lights were completely on. At the end, we were evacuated by TMs to a behind the scenes area.”

Thankfully, everyone was evacuated safely. Skull Island: Reign of Kong is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Orlando Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure operations.