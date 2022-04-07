Multiple Universal Attractions “Frantically” Evacuated After Potential Outage

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many amazing attractions that are absolutely stunning to Guests.

While these attractions range from thrill rides to dark rides to entertaining shows and everything in between, it doesn’t necessarily mean that everything goes exactly as planned every single time.

In a recent Reddit thread, a user described a situation where Guests were left confused after being evacuated on The Simpsons Ride.

“We were in the front of the line and the attendant went running and then came back really frantic,” U/Cultural-Radio said. “All we could hear her say was “both arms”. Everyone was escorted out.”

Around the same time that The Simpsons Ride was being evacuated, another user said they were being evacuated off MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack next door.

According to the Guest, maintenance told them it happened to “a lot of Universal Studios Florida.”

“Yeh it happened to me on MIB ride,” User U/Xxlivefastdieyoungxx said. “The power just shut off and kicked back on, we where all removed from the ride. There where some people stuck on the ride cuz the bar wouldn’t go up. Maintenance said it happened to alot of the park.”

There has been no official reason given for the evacuations and the nature of a theme park is that evacuations happen quite often when an attraction breaks down, most of the time for no serious reason. If evacuations are needed, Universal Team Members are highly-trained and qualified to get Guests to safety and to do so in an orderly manner.

Both The Simpson Ride and MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack are both back up and running now.

Have you ever been evacuated off The Simpsons Ride? Let us know in the comments!

