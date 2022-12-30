Sports Teams Take Over Disney, Honor Major Tradition

The new year starts in just two days! And with the new year comes the same traditions we’ve enjoyed at the start of each year, some of which include watching the Rose Bowl Game and the Rose Parade.

This week, college football teams Utah Utes and Penn State Nittany Lions visited the Disneyland Resort before heading to Pasadena, California, where they will be playing in the Rose Bowl Game being held on Monday.

This stop to the “Happiest Place on Earth” is a tradition with teams who are competing in the Rose Bowl. During this visit, both teams participated in a festive cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A. This marked their first official pregame appearance.

In the cavalcade, the Utes’ head coach Kyle Whittingham was present, and so were some of the team’s players, such as quarterback Cameron Rising, wide receiver Devaughn Vele, safety R.J. Hubert, and defensive tackle Devin Kaufusi.

Also in the cavalcade, the Nittany Lions had their coach James Franklin present, along with players tight end Brenton Strange, long snapper Chris Stoll, linebacker Jonathan Sutherland, and defensive end Nick Tarburton.

However, it wasn’t just the football teams and coaches who participated in the cavalcade. Other participants included Bella Ballard, 2023 Rose Queen, along with the 2023 Royal Court and The Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band. After the cavalcade, the players and coaches held media interviews in the Opera House on Main Street, U.S.A., and then took a group photo.

Both teams are facing off during the 109th Rose Bowl Game, taking place on Monday, January 2, 2023. This game will be the first time the teams have played against each other, and both have had impressive records. Utah finished the season with a 10-3 record and won its second consecutive Pac-12 Championship, and Penn State finished the regular season with a 10-2 record.

Be sure to tune in to the Rose Bowl Game on January 2 at 2 p.m. PT on ESPN and the ESPN app. And don’t miss the beginning, as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will deliver the game ball before kick-off.

And earlier that day, don’t miss the 134th Rose Parade, which will be live on ABC at 8 a.m. PT. During this parade, keep an eye out for Mickey and Minnie, as they will be on the parade route, delivering the “football toss” to the Rose Bowl.

Will you be watching the Rose Bowl or Rose Parade in 2023?