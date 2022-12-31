Previous Disney Cast Member Hits Security After Failing to Sneak Into Magic Kingdom Utilidors

Florida Man Arrested at Magic Kingdom

A Florida man was arrested after allegedly getting caught trying to trespass into the Magic Kingdom utilidors at the Walt Disney World Resort last month, according to police records,

According to the police report, Eugene Zehner was initially arrested on November 17, 2022, for battery on a uniformed security officer and was held on a $2,500 bond following his arrest. Disney’s security department contacted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office about a verbal argument turned battery in the Park by the tunnels near the entrance.

Last month when Mr. Zehner allegedly attempted to sneak into the utilidors located at the Magic Kingdom, he was then confronted by Walt Disney World security after being seen trespassing. Once Zehner was caught by Disney security, he then took a stroller and ran over the foot of a Disney security guard repeatedly. Zehner has now been charged with battery on a uniformed security officer and has pleaded not guilty.

Based on the police report, the Disney security guard said he saw Zehner, who was seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt, “lift and remove the security ropes designed to keep people from entering the secured area.” When confronted, Zehner then ignored the security guard telling him to stop. Instead, he lifted the ropes to help his wife get through and sneak in.

The security guard then approached them and attempted to tell them to stop as they disobeyed Walt Disney World’s rules. After catching the two, the security guard ordered the trespassers to stay in the area located so he could report the incident to his supervisor. Zehner took a stroller he had been pushing when filing the incident and ran it over the security guard’s foot repeatedly.

When speaking with law enforcement, Zehner accused the security guard of being overly aggressive with him but wouldn’t give any more details, the police officer said in the arrest report. Zehner’s family opted not to provide any further statements to law enforcement.

Based on Eugene Zehner’s LinkedIn profile, he was a former Guest Relations Experience Manager and had worked for the Walt Disney World Resort for over eight years. It is unknown why he had decided to trespass into the Magic Kingdom.

Have you noticed Disney Park Guests have become more unruly over the years? Let us know what you think by leaving us a comment below. 

