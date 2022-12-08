Guest Notices Disturbing Escape Route on Disney Park Attraction

The Matterhorn is one of many iconic Disney Mountains. The first-of-its-kind coaster takes Guests on a chilling journey through the Alps, bobsledding away from the Abominable Snowman!

One of those Guests this week noticed something peculiar in the queue. Reddit user u/everydayholidayyy shared a photo of a bent fence post to Reddit:

Has anyone seen this before in Disneyland?

Fans were quick to theorize why this fence post was bent. u/bannedclan suggested ominously that it may be an escape route. “It’s so you can go over without getting hurt.”

“It’s a visual marker for CMs to tell when they should open more stanchions,” u/nicolelynnejones guessed. But others wondered if that were true, whether it was explicitly designed that way or became one after it was damaged unintentionally.

After some digging, we found this theory to be the most likely. A comment from u/fmontez1 in 2015 confirms that the bent fencepost is used as a visual indicator for Disney Cast Members to extend the Matterhorn’s queue:

I used to work that line! That’s actually a marker to show where you should open the stanchions for larger crowds. If I remember correctly it was at where about 500 people would be. Man I wish I had something to cite, but they are extremely secretive about some really mundane things sometimes.

Still, it’s yet to be determined if the fence has been bent since Matterhorn Bobsleds opened in 1959 or if it was added later to combat crowds.

More on Matterhorn Bobsleds

Matterhorn Bobsleds is unique to Fantasyland in Disneyland Park – no other Disney Park around the world can claim a Matterhorn Mountain! From Disneyland Resort:

Hurtle through a snow-capped mountain on a speeding alpine sled while avoiding the clutches of the Abominable Snowman.

Conquer the Mountain – and a Mythic Monster Climb into a 6-person bobsled and brace yourself against howling winds as you ascend 80 feet up into an icy cave. Take in the sweeping views at the summit and prepare for a thrilling, high-speed ride. Swoop in and out of shadowy caves and along jagged rocky ledges. Throttle through snowy chutes and around frozen precipices. Fly across bridges and under waterfalls before splashing down into an alpine lake. The real peril is not snow or sleet! Stories abound of a growling creature known as the Abominable Snowman—who will do anything and everything to protect his home. Do you have what it takes to find out if the legends are true? 2 Different Routes There are 2 bobsled tracks: 1 on the Fantasyland side of the mountain and the other on the Tomorrowland side. During slower periods, only a single track may be in operation. More Than Meets the Eye Matterhorn mountain certainly looks like its counterpart in the Swiss Alps— partially thanks to the excellent use of forced perspective. However, the peak is just a bit lower than the original—it’s exactly 100 times shorter than the 14,700-foot-tall real thing. More than 800 gallons of paint were used to create heavier snowfall on the north-facing—just like the real Matterhorn. Glass beads on the façade glitter like actual snow! Making the Mountain Walt Disney fell in love with the real Matterhorn while filming the 1959 live-action film Third Man on the Mountain. Back at Disneyland Park, Walt decided to cover a forested 20-foot-high mound named Holiday Hill with artificial snow, add a toboggan run and rename it Snow Hill. However, Walt always dreamed big, and the “hill” soon grew into a 147-foot-tall mountain. The attraction opened on June 14, 1959. Totally Tubular Matterhorn Bobsleds was the first roller-coaster-style attraction at Disneyland Park—and the very first tubular steel coaster in the world. The iconic attraction is also one-of-a-kind—no other Disney park can claim a Matterhorn mountain.