Celebrate 25 Days of Christmas With New Activities at Disney World

With the holiday season in full swing, there are only a few days left to enjoy the festivities across the Disney Parks and on Freeform!

Freeform is hosting the annual “25 Days of Christmas” holiday movie marathon until December 25, but did you know you can celebrate these events at the Walt Disney World Resort as well?

One of the festive items found at Disney World as part of this celebration is Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas photo wall at Disney Springs. This backdrop, which features a cup of hot cocoa, along with a plate of festive cookies, has returned for the third year in a row. You can find this wall on the Northwest side of the Disney’s Days of Christmas store.

Next, take a break and play some cornhole! There are some holiday-themed cornhole boards found at the Walt Disney World Resorts.

Another perk of staying at a Walt Disney World Resort is that you can get your presents gift-wrapped in some Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas wrapping paper, while supplies last.

And if you’re looking for the perfect holiday snack, try one of the popcorn carts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, where you can find a blend of sweet and salty limited-time popcorn for the holiday season.

And, as mentioned previously, you can also finish out the holiday season with Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas,” which shows holiday movie classics like Home Alone (1990) and The Santa Clause (1994) throughout December. Here is the trailer from Freeform for this festive annual tradition:

Although most of the 25 Days of Christmas have passed, here is part of the remaining schedule for the rest of the season, per Disney Parks Blog. You can also find the full schedule on Freeform:

Wednesday, December 21:

8:30p/7:30c – Frosty the Snowman (1969)

– Frosty the Snowman (1969) 9p/8c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

– Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) 10p/9c – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970)

Thursday, December 22:

9p/8c – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

– Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) 11p/10c – Disney’s Prep & Landing (2009)

– Disney’s Prep & Landing (2009) 11:30p/10:30c – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (2011)

Friday, December 23:

7p/6c – Home Alone double feature

Saturday, December 24:

5:45p/4:45c – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

– Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 6:50p/5:50c – Frosty the Snowman

– Frosty the Snowman 7:20p/6:20c – The Santa Clause movie trilogy

Sunday, December 25:

8:30p/7:30c – Home Alone double feature

How will you celebrate Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas?