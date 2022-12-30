Disney World Increases Capacity Levels Amid Crowd Surges

Walt Disney World Resort is currently in the midst of one of the busiest times of the year.

Disney World Guests are filling the Parks— Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom– and we’ve seen massive lines forming for popular attractions each of the last several days.

Though the week between Christmas and the New Year is considered the busiest week of the year, it should be noted that there are still plenty of other times throughout the year when crowds are absolutely massive. As a matter of fact, there are becoming fewer times when crowds are at “low levels,” and there are more times when crowds are at peak levels.

A report from The Motley Fool indicates that the return of the Walt Disney World Railroad is another attempt from Disney to help with crowd levels, as the train can reportedly take more than 3,000 visitors per hour.

“The long-overdue return of the Walt Disney World Railroad over the weekend brings back one of the park’s highest-capacity offerings — it can reportedly take on more than 3,000 visitors an hour. The timing couldn’t have been better, and not just because the steam team’s arrival came during the peak holiday travel season. Disney World plans to close its Splash Mountain log flume ride next month, and it will be refurbished before reopening as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure with a Princess and the Frog update in late 2024. Parkgoers who might have logged on, so to speak, can take the train instead.”

With this “increased capacity,” Disney World is able to keep Magic Kingdom from getting overrun and maintain areas from getting too congested.

While it’s certainly not an exact science, it will be interesting to see how crowds are disbursed next year once TRON Lightcycle/Run opens to the public– of course, it will likely be done by virtual queue– and if the presence of these attractions serve as a way to help spread out crowds and keep line queue times manageable.

What do you think of the Walt Disney World Railroad being added for capacity purposes? Let us know in the comments!