Guest Recommends Disney Tour That Is “Cheaper Than Mickey Ears”

Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort is home to several beautiful animals, many of which you can spot on the Kilimanjaro Safaris or Discovery Island Trails. For instance, on the Kilimanjaro Safaris, Guests can spot animals such as cheetahs, elephants, lions, and zebras. And on the Discovery Island Trails, Guests can see creatures like Red Kangaroos, Macaws, Ring-Tailed Lemurs, and Asian Small-Clawed Otters.

But, these experiences can only take you so far. And if you’ve ever wanted to see animals like elephants up close, now is your chance to do so at Animal Kingdom! While there are some more costly tours, such as the Wild Africa Trek, there are also tours you can enjoy on a budget.

A recent TikTok from @lbvtvtiktok shows how you can visit elephants at Animal Kingdom for a fraction of the cost of other VIP tours.

In the video, @lbvtvtiktok explains that this elephant tour, also known as Caring for Giants, is the most affordable tour you can take at Disney and is “cheaper than a pair of Mickey ears,” but it’s actually about the same price, if you can believe it.

During this tour, the poster explains that you will get to see elephants up close and get some personal time with them while you learn all about these giant creatures from Cast Members. You can also take several photos and videos to remember for a lifetime.

This separately-ticketed experience costs $35, and you can check the tour webpage for more information and what to know before you go. Per the website, here is more about the tour itself:

Delve into the wondrous world of our park’s largest inhabitants. During this 60-minute experience, you’ll meet with a knowledgeable Guide who will provide insight into the inner workings of our African elephant herd. Your guide will provide a glimpse into the day-to-day care of these amazing animals and share stories of Disney’s conservation efforts dedicated to the preservation of wild populations throughout the world. Throughout this experience, you’ll be able to observe the elephants from approximately 80 to 100 feet away—so you’ll enjoy a closer encounter with the elephants than you would during other in-park experiences.

Have you ever been on the Caring for Giants tour?