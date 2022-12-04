Disney World Guest Breaks Rules, Puts Others In Danger In Viral Video

Walt Disney World Resort is a popular tourist attraction seeing thousands of Guests daily.

Guests heading to the Orlando Resort can enjoy four magical theme parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom is filled with many attractions for Guests to enjoy. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, “it’s a small world”, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Pirates of the Caribbean and many more attractions are all at your disposal when visiting the Disney Park.

One of the most iconic attractions– Splash Mountain— is just a little more than a month away from a permanent closure. Disney recently announced that Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain would be closing permanently on January 23, 2023. The Disney World attraction will undergo a transformation when it reopens in late 2024, and it will be turned into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a whimsical attraction inspired by The Princess and the Frog (2009).

Just recently, however, many spotted dangerous behavior in a Tik Tok, where you can see a Guest standing up on the front row of splash mountain.

Please don’t do this!

Guests visiting Disney World have instructions to follow for the safety of Guests and Cast Members. A Guest riding Splash Mountain stood up while riding the ride, which is very dangerous for everyone around.

Some in the comments were calling for the Guest to be banned. Others said they should at least be removed from the Park. No matter what, it is important to remember that standing on an attraction like this– if something went wrong– is not only dangerous for you, but for those around you, as well.

Splash Mountain includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips, and a 5-story drop. Where Guests sit will determine how wet Guests can get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; Guests who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.

Do you think this Guest should be banned from Disney World for breaking a simple rule to follow?