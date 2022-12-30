Disney Shutting Down Orlando Park All Day in January

We hope you weren’t planning on swimming.

Of course, Walt Disney World is home to four incredible theme parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, as well as a huge shopping center known as Disney Springs.

But “The Most Magical Place on Earth” also features two fantastic water parks as well for Guests looking to cool off in the brutal Florida weather.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach is filled with one-of-a-kind and unique attractions, fun for all ages! From the relaxing lazy river Cross Country Creek to the iconic Summit Plummet, there are a wide variety of experiences for everyone. Check out our ultimate guide on Blizzard Beach here.

Unfortunately, this water park will not be available to Guests next month. Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed for the day on January 8, 2023.

The park will be closed to make way for the Walt Disney World Marathon, which will take place that day.

The wintery water park recently reopened following an extended refurbishment. Blizzard Beach now features theming from Disney’s Frozen franchise.

“The new Frozen features will be part of the kid-sized thrills of Tike’s Peak that’s popular among young guests who will delight in the statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the warm wading pool, as well as Anna and Elsa’s igloo castle,” stated Disney in a post highlighting the new changes.

Popular attractions and features once again await guests, everything from slushy and slippery ski jumps to bobsled and toboggan runs to polar play spaces for every member of the family. Among the favorites are:

Summit Plummet is one of the tallest, fastest freefall body slides around. The heart-pumping attraction plunges guests down Mount Gushmore in a near vertical drop and rockets them into a darkened tunnel. It’s an attraction made especially for thrill-seekers!

Teamboat Springs is one of the world’s longest group whitewater raft adventures, where up to six riders can take an epic and unpredictable whitewater journey down a mountain.

Toboggan Racers is a unique attraction where guests use a mat to compete in a thrilling race downhill on an eight-lane slalom-style waterslide.

Cross Country Creek is a scenic lazy river that takes guests on arctic adventure gliding through mysterious caves, illuminated grottoes and bask in Mount Gushmore’s refreshing spring water throughout polar paradise.

Runoff Rapids offers a choice of three distinctly different inner-tube waterslides, where guests twist and turn down an adrenaline-filled trip down Mount Gushmore.

What’s your favorite water park at Walt Disney World?