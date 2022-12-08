Disney World Forces Cast Member to Buy Back Lost Sunglasses

With tens of thousands of visitors daily, Walt Disney World Resort ends up with a staggering number of lost items. But if you lose something precious on your Disney Parks vacation, don’t lose hope!

The four Disney Parks (Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios) and Disney Springs have a streamlined lost and found policy in place, with most lost items ending up at the main office at the Transportation and Ticket Center. Guests can fill out missing item claims at Guest Relations or on the Disney World app to be contacted when their items are found.

But no system is perfect, and thousands of lost items never make it back to their owners. After a certain amount of time, those items end up at Cast Connections/Property Control, a discount store exclusively for Disney Cast Members.

When a Reddit user asked what items Guests had lost and later found at Walt Disney World Resort, a Disney Cast Member recalled the time they had to buy back their own sunglasses from Property Control. Reddit user u/magusmccormick wrote:

I’m a cast member firstly. Years ago I had some magnetic clip sunglasses that came with my regular glasses. I lost them walking from spaceship earth to Mexico. Retraced my steps but no luck. 8 months later I am visiting Property control. This is where things end up that have been lost for a long time. Low and behold in the sunglass bin are my clips. Had to buy them back for 50 cents

While the Disney Cast Member was glad to have their sunglasses back, it’s certainly awkward to have to pay for your own item! Thankfully, at 50 cents, it wasn’t too expensive of a lesson learned.

Have you ever lost something at Walt Disney World Resort?

