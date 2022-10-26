Fate of Disney’s Reedy Creek to Be Decided Soon, Experts Say

The future of Reedy Creek hangs in the balance.

An official timeline is not known, but we can look toward November for a possible reveal of the fate of Reedy Creek. Officials representing the Reedy Creek Improvement District officials told Orlando Business Journal that not much is known about the future of the district or the over 400 workers that are employed at the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

Disney scored a massive deal a few weeks ago, gaining funding for a hefty bill due next year. This may indicate that the district will not be completely dissolved but everything is speculation at this point.

Reedy Creek, which is controlled by Disney, can issue tax-free bonds, levy taxes, oversee land use and environmental protections and provide essential public services. Recently, the Florida Governor took even more action against the district.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been attempting to completely dissolve Disney’s special Reedy Creek district. The act involved creating a special taxing district that acts with the same authority as a county government.

As soon as word got out that the company had supported Florida’s controversial Parental Rights law, fans, employees, and leaders were stunned. Disney eventually took a stance against the bill, which caused friction between the company and the state of Florida, with Gov. Ron DeSantis continuing to escalate the battle with incendiary words and even more hostile actions.

What do you think about the Reedy Creek battle between Disney and Gov. DeSantis?