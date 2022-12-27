Opening Day For Disney World’s New Shop Revealed

We finally have an official date!

Disney’s BoardWalk at the Walt Disney World Resort is continuing to undergo changes and renovations this year. From new dining experiences to Resort hotel renovations, Guests will experience Disney’s BoardWalk in a whole new way very soon.

Carousel Coffee is one of these new shops coming to the BoardWalk. Guests can stop here for delicious treats and snacks, as well as coffee, of course. For the full menu, click here.

Until now, we haven’t had an official opening day for this new coffee shop. But after checking the official Walt Disney World website, we now know when Guests can stop by to get some energy before their long day at one of the four Parks on property.

Carousel Coffee will open on Wednesday, December 28, at Disney’s BoardWalk. Carousel Coffee will be an invigorating new addition to the BoardWalk, where Guests can find coffee, tea, and delicious pastries. This location will have Artisan Roasted Joffrey’s Coffee as well. More on this new coffee shop:

The Perfect Blend