Disney Reveals New Items, Prices for Anticipated New Eatery

in Walt Disney World

disney's boardwalk at night

Credit: Disney

Disney’s BoardWalk at the Walt Disney World Resort is expecting so many exciting changes next year! From new dining experiences to Resort hotel renovations, the BoardWalk is shaping up to be an even better area for Guests to explore while at the Resort.

WDW Boardwalk Lobby Coffee
Credit: Walt Disney World Resort

Last week, we reported how Carousel Coffee is one of these new shops coming to the BoardWalk. According to Disney World’s website, this coffee shop will be located in Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. We do not currently have an opening date for this new dining location, but we do have a menu!

The menu and prices for this coffee shop’s several tasty drinks and snacks were recently posted to the Disney World website, and it certainly does not disappoint! Here’s what we can look forward to enjoying so far at Carousel Coffee.

carousel coffee crunchy raspberry danish and vintage mickey and minnie sugar cookies
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Pastries

  • Bagel (plant-based) – $3.79
  • Banana Bread – $3.79
  • Blueberry Muffin – $3.99
  • Chocolate Chip Muffin – $3.99
  • Croissant – $3.79
  • Crunch Raspberry Danish – $4.29
  • Mickey Brownie with Sprinkles – $5.79
  • NJ Crumb Cake – $4.29
  • Signature Cupcake – $6.29
  • Vintage Mickey and Minnie Sugar Cookie – $4.29
  • Bundle of Chocolate Chip and Sprinkle Sugar Cookies – $9.99
  • Bundle of Crunchy Raspberry Danishes – $11.99
WDW Boardwalk Lobby Croissants
Credit: Walt Disney World Resort

Snacks

  • Cereal with Milk – $5.49
  • Whole Fresh Fruit (Plant-based) – $2.29

Specialty Coffee

  • Freshly Brewed Joffrey’s Coffee: French Roast (Regular or Decaf) – $3.49
  • Double Espresso – $3.49
  • Americano – $3.49
  • Caffé Latte – $4.29
  • Cappucino – $4.79
  • Café Mocha – $5.49
  • Caramel Macchiato: Espresso, Steamed Milk, Vanilla, Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle – $5.49
carousel coffee dark cherry mocha frozen blended coffee and whipped cream
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Hot Tea & Hot Cocoa

  • Twinings Hot Tea – $3.49
  • Hot Cocoa – $3.49

Specialty Iced Coffee & Teas

  • Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew – $4.29
  • Nitro Cold Brew Coffee – $4.79
  • Shakerato: Double Espresso shaken with Demerara Sugar over ice – $4.29
  • Frozen Blended Coffee – $5.99
  • Pomegranate-Green Tea Lemonade – $5.49
carousel coffee pomegranate-green tea lemonade
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Seasonal Specialty Offering

  • Cinnamon Bun Frozen Blended Coffee: Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew blended with Cinnamon Bun Syrup, Milk, and Mocha topped with Whipped Cream – $5.99

In addition to these coffees, teas, and specialty drinks, Carousel Coffee will also offer traditional non-alcoholic beverages, similar to those found throughout the Parks.

carousel coffee cinnamon bun frozen blended coffee with whipped cream and dark cherry mocha frozen blended coffee and whipped cream
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

  • Chocolate Milk – $4.19
  • Coca-Cola – $4.69
  • Coca-Cola Zero Sugar – $4.69
  • DASANI Bottled Water – $3.75
  • Diet Coke – $4.69
  • Minute Maid Apple Juice – $3.99
  • POWERADE Mountain Berry Blast – $4.69
  • Simply Orange Juice – $4.99
  • Small DASANI Bottled Water – $2.50
  • Small Lowfat Milk – $1.99
  • Small Whole Milk – $1.99
  • Sprite – $4.69
  • Whole Fresh Fruit (Plant-based) – $2.29
  • Whole Milk – $3.49

Which snacks or drinks are you looking forward to trying at Carousel Coffee?

