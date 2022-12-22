Disney Reveals New Items, Prices for Anticipated New Eatery

Disney’s BoardWalk at the Walt Disney World Resort is expecting so many exciting changes next year! From new dining experiences to Resort hotel renovations, the BoardWalk is shaping up to be an even better area for Guests to explore while at the Resort.

Last week, we reported how Carousel Coffee is one of these new shops coming to the BoardWalk. According to Disney World’s website, this coffee shop will be located in Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. We do not currently have an opening date for this new dining location, but we do have a menu!

The menu and prices for this coffee shop’s several tasty drinks and snacks were recently posted to the Disney World website, and it certainly does not disappoint! Here’s what we can look forward to enjoying so far at Carousel Coffee.

Pastries

Bagel (plant-based) – $3.79

Banana Bread – $3.79

Blueberry Muffin – $3.99

Chocolate Chip Muffin – $3.99

Croissant – $3.79

Crunch Raspberry Danish – $4.29

Mickey Brownie with Sprinkles – $5.79

NJ Crumb Cake – $4.29

Signature Cupcake – $6.29

Vintage Mickey and Minnie Sugar Cookie – $4.29

Bundle of Chocolate Chip and Sprinkle Sugar Cookies – $9.99

Bundle of Crunchy Raspberry Danishes – $11.99

Snacks

Cereal with Milk – $5.49

Whole Fresh Fruit (Plant-based) – $2.29

Specialty Coffee

Freshly Brewed Joffrey’s Coffee: French Roast (Regular or Decaf) – $3.49

Double Espresso – $3.49

Americano – $3.49

Caffé Latte – $4.29

Cappucino – $4.79

Café Mocha – $5.49

Caramel Macchiato: Espresso, Steamed Milk, Vanilla, Whipped Cream, Caramel Drizzle – $5.49

Hot Tea & Hot Cocoa

Twinings Hot Tea – $3.49

Hot Cocoa – $3.49

Specialty Iced Coffee & Teas

Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew – $4.29

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee – $4.79

Shakerato: Double Espresso shaken with Demerara Sugar over ice – $4.29

Frozen Blended Coffee – $5.99

Pomegranate-Green Tea Lemonade – $5.49

Seasonal Specialty Offering

Cinnamon Bun Frozen Blended Coffee: Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew blended with Cinnamon Bun Syrup, Milk, and Mocha topped with Whipped Cream – $5.99

In addition to these coffees, teas, and specialty drinks, Carousel Coffee will also offer traditional non-alcoholic beverages, similar to those found throughout the Parks.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Chocolate Milk – $4.19

Coca-Cola – $4.69

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar – $4.69

DASANI Bottled Water – $3.75

Diet Coke – $4.69

Minute Maid Apple Juice – $3.99

POWERADE Mountain Berry Blast – $4.69

Simply Orange Juice – $4.99

Small DASANI Bottled Water – $2.50

Small Lowfat Milk – $1.99

Small Whole Milk – $1.99

Sprite – $4.69

Whole Milk – $3.49

Which snacks or drinks are you looking forward to trying at Carousel Coffee?