Disney Guests Begging For Another Price Increase

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are two of the most popular vacation destination in the world.

The two Disney Resorts bring in millions of Disney Park Guests each and every year as they welcome Guests to magical places unlike anything else they can experience.

With the magic of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios awaiting at Walt Disney World Resort, and the happiness of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure waiting at Disneyland Resort, it should come as no surprise that it costs a pretty penny to visit the Disney Parks.

Disney just announced a price increase on single-day tickets at Walt Disney World Resort, and Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane have also seen upcharges for their services over the last month. In addition, Disney increased the prices of its Annual Passes, though they remain unavailable for purchase at Disney World.

If you think this is the end of the price increases, you’re likely mistaken.

However, what if we told you that there are Guests– numerous fans, as a matter of fact– who say the only way to fix Disney is through another price increase.

In a social media thread discussing the major crowds that have taken over, many Guests said the only way is to make prices even higher.

“The only answer to crowds is higher prices. You can’t have both a Park everyone wants to visit and low prices but also not packed,” the Guest said.

Another Guest agreed and said Bob Iger has no choice but to continue with price increases in the future.

“Iger will never lower prices because the demand is there,” they said. “He could raise tickets another $50 and people will still visit. Even if admission does drop they release “discounted” tickets from the higher priced tickets. They need to raise the price of each Magic key another $200.”

The Disney Parks have seen an insanely-high amount of demand, especially since the pandemic, and it’s unclear what pricepoint would begin to “control crowds.” Disney has attempted to control crowds through its Park Reservation system, but it’s clear that the capacity has increased quite a bit, and this has led to major crowds flooding the Parks, especially over the last year.

It’s unclear how Disney will handle demand moving forward, but for now we should expect that price increases will likely yet again be on the docket at some point.

What do you think of Disney and price increases? Let us know in the comments!