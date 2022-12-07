Disney Announces Massive New Savings Discount For Select Guests

If you’re wanting to visit Disneyland Resort soon, you need to check out the latest offer for select Guests.
Disney Park Guests who are Disney Visa Cardmembers can now enjoy major savings for a future trip to enjoy Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
The two theme parks are home to many iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Radiator Springs Racers, Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT, The Incredicoaster, and much more. In addition, Disneyland has plenty of fun events going on throughout the year.
With this offer, Disney Visa Cardmembers can enjoy savings of up to 30% off select Premium room stays at a Disneyland Resort hotel—valid most Sunday to Thursday nights from January 9 through March 9, 2023. Subject to availability.
Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
- Save up to 30% on Premium room types
Disneyland Hotel
- Save up to 30% on Premium room types
Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel
- Save up to 20% on Premium room types
Book now through March 6, 2023. Travel must be completed by March 10, 2023.
For more information on this offer, please visit the official Disneyland website.
Will you be taking advantage of this Disneyland offer? Let us know in the comments!
