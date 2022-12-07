Deaf Family Praises Disneyland For “Top Notch” Accessibility

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort pride themselves on accessibility for Cast Members and Guests. The Disney Parks offer Disability Access Service (DAS) – allowing Guests to virtually wait for rides instead of queueing on standby- and almost every line at the Parks is wheelchair accessible.

There’s always room to improve, however. Some Cast Members are calling on Disney to increase disability parking spaces and better police improper use of those spaces.

This week though, a TikTok account with over 160,000 followers used its platform to praise Disneyland Resort for its accessibility efforts. That Deaf Family (@thatdeaffamily) is composed of a mom, dad, and daughters who are all deaf and share their experience moving through the world.

When visiting Disneyland, the family was excited to meet two American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters who made their daughters’ parade-viewing magical. They shared footage from their Disneyland Park visit on TikTok:

@thatdeafamily The interpreters that @disneyparks have are top notch! The interpreters really dive deep into the music, the performances, everything! They made our experiences at @disneyland magical! #disneychristmascelebration ♬ original sound – thatdeafamily

“Hi, hi! I am Chris. I’m one of the interpreters at Disneyland,” one Cast Member signs to the family. “I’m also an interpreter here at Disneyland. I am Cassie,” signs the other.

The family also shared footage of themselves enjoying A Christmas Fantasy Parade on Main Street, U.S.A., as Cassie and Chris signed along to the music and voiceovers throughout the parade.

Disney Parks fans responded with overwhelming support. “I really appreciate their ACTING!!! This is more than many interpreters can emotionally handle, they are putting on a show!” @mamamarumbe wrote.

“Ok, I don’t love Disney in general but this video is top notch accessibility 💜,” @aurora.88.borealis said.

