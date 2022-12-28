A Theme Park Is Finally Coming to the Southwest

That’s right, the Southwest is finally getting its own Theme Park. Where? The good old ‘Grand Canyon State,’ to be precise.

But don’t worry, it’s not going to be in the Valley of the Sun. It’s actually an hour north of Phoenix in Wickenburg.

It’s called World of Music and will have its first phase complete on January 4, 2023. The first part of this new Theme Park in Wickenburg is scheduled to open in less than two weeks, and investors hope it’s just the beginning of their vast vision.

The initial phase is the Gold Mine Experience. It’s already built and will feature tours of mines and historic buildings, gold panning, a hydroelectric power wheel, and a general store. It’ll eventually have jeep rides, horseback riding, and ATV rentals.

Investors are hoping to have the second phase of the park scheduled for the spring.

In total, there will be 12 different musical themed areas.

“The World of Music (also known as WOM) is on a mission to reimagine the next generation of theme parks,” according to the website. ”

“Starting with a foundation built on music and modern technology, the Park will feature a variety of artificial intelligence, animal animatronics, virtual reality, and robotics to create a real-world experience that will become standard for future theme parks.”

The World of Music will be based on many themes, places, events and time periods.

The park will consist of 12 unique themed areas. The first area will be BIG IRON western town and Fort Boone, a replica fort and vendor show site. The Country Music area will look like downtown Nashville in every detail.

If you’re more into Jazz and Blues, the Blues Orleans area will have a remarkable resemblance to the French Quarter. Salsa Music will echo through replicated Mayan ruins.

Maximum Metal will thrill youngsters with exciting robotics. Euro Music will ring through simulated castles and surrounding architecture, and so on.

World Of Music has a crowd-funding campaign where people or companies can buy bricks with their names on them for $50. The bricks will be placed on sidewalks throughout the park.

All we need now is a little bit of Queen Barb.

What do you think? Is this a park you’d want to check out? Let us know in the comments.