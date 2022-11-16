Making Disney Country One Song at a Time

in Entertainment

Posted on by Tabitha Boothe Leave a comment
Cooper and Alan

Credit: Thomas Mac

Once upon a time, there were two dudes named Thomas Alan and Cooper Mac. They met in Nashville, TN and it was ‘happily ever after’, from that moment on.

Cooper Alan
Credit: Cooper Alan

Being country singers from birth, they naturally hit it off, and enjoy randomly making different songs country.

These two long to see diversity in the Disney universe. They are currently petitioning for Disney to make a Redneck prince and princess.

In this TikTok video, Thomas is seen turning Moana’s ‘How Far I’ll Go’ country.

@thomasmacmusic

Day 1 of trying to convince Disney to make a Redneck prince/princess #fyp

♬ original sound – Thomas Mac

As of right now, there is no official ‘Redneck’ Disney royalty. The closest Disney has come to one is Frozen’s very own Kristoff. He is considered to be a rugged mountain man and ice harvester by trade.

Thomas and Cooper have made everything from rock songs, pop songs, and even theme songs country.

@thomasmacmusic

Can we get a Country Disney Prince and Princess ? #fyp #disney #countrymusic @cooperalan1

♬ original sound – Thomas Mac

If you never thought Hawaii could go country, you were wrong. Lilo and Stitch’s ‘Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride’ is a perfect mix of country and mele.

With a combined 11.5 million followers between them, they just might be able to get the attention of Disney and help them go a little Redneck.

Thomas Mac
Credit: Thomas Mac

Thomas and Cooper are seen here “Making Aladdin Country“. Robin Williams would have been so proud (and probably jumped right in with them).

@thomasmacmusic

This may be the best one yet @cooperalan1 #disney #country #fyp

♬ original sound – Thomas Mac

Stepping into my favorite Disney movie, Beauty and the Beast, Alan and Mac have gone as far as helping even France go a little bit Redneck.

@thomasmacmusic

When you see your favorite cousin on Thanksgiving @cooperalan1 #disney #countrymusic

♬ original sound – Thomas Mac

Cooper Alan is currently on tour. So, if you happen to be in New York, Pennsylvania, or Iowa- grab a ticket, and see him make just about anything country.

What do you think? Would you like to see a Disney Redneck? Let us know in the comments.

Tabitha Boothe

I grew up on Disney and being from Arizona, I was able to go to Disneyland every summer with my family. My love of all things Walt Disney has just grown over time and have now been instilled into my marriage and our three wonderful kids! We love Disney and go as often as we can. When I'm not at a Disney Park or writing about my favorite attraction, I can be found curled up with a good book (preferably action/fantasy)!

