Once upon a time, there were two dudes named Thomas Alan and Cooper Mac. They met in Nashville, TN and it was ‘happily ever after’, from that moment on.

Being country singers from birth, they naturally hit it off, and enjoy randomly making different songs country.

These two long to see diversity in the Disney universe. They are currently petitioning for Disney to make a Redneck prince and princess.

In this TikTok video, Thomas is seen turning Moana’s ‘How Far I’ll Go’ country.

As of right now, there is no official ‘Redneck’ Disney royalty. The closest Disney has come to one is Frozen’s very own Kristoff. He is considered to be a rugged mountain man and ice harvester by trade.

Thomas and Cooper have made everything from rock songs, pop songs, and even theme songs country.

If you never thought Hawaii could go country, you were wrong. Lilo and Stitch’s ‘Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride’ is a perfect mix of country and mele.

With a combined 11.5 million followers between them, they just might be able to get the attention of Disney and help them go a little Redneck.

Thomas and Cooper are seen here “Making Aladdin Country“. Robin Williams would have been so proud (and probably jumped right in with them).

Stepping into my favorite Disney movie, Beauty and the Beast, Alan and Mac have gone as far as helping even France go a little bit Redneck.

Cooper Alan is currently on tour. So, if you happen to be in New York, Pennsylvania, or Iowa- grab a ticket, and see him make just about anything country.

What do you think? Would you like to see a Disney Redneck? Let us know in the comments.