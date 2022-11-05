Disney Park to Reopen Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Soon

At Disney Resorts, Guests have magical experiences every day, whether from going on attractions, watching nighttime shows, meeting characters, or even becoming a princess!

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique presents opportunities for children to transform into princesses (or in some cases, knights), adding a little more pixie dust to their Disney trip.

There is great news for Guests visiting the Tokyo Disneyland Resort- the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is finally reopening at the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel!

After a long hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel will be the third location to reopen, after the locations at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland reopened back in August.

The Boutique will reopen on December 16. Reservations are currently not available but will be open starting on November 16. However, the location at Tokyo Disneyland World Bazaar remains closed for now, with no reopening date confirmed.

Both Tokyo Disney locations have different courses, or packages, to choose from. At the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel in particular, there are three different courses to consider: the Crown Course, the Carriage Course, and the Castle Course.

The Crown Course costs 9,350 yen (about $63.78) and takes about 30 minutes. This course comes with a sash, cosmetic palette, tiara and hair accessories, blush, nail varnish and decals, and a souvenir bag.

The Carriage Course costs 29,150 yen (about $198.83) and takes about 45 minutes. This course comes with a dress, shoes and pouch, sash, cosmetic palette, tiara and hair accessories, blush, nail varnish and decals, and a souvenir bag.

The Castle Course costs 37,400 yen (about $255.11) and takes around 75 minutes. This course comes with a dress, shoes and pouch, photo, sash, cosmetic palette, tiara and hair accessories, blush, nail varnish and decals, and a souvenir bag.

For the courses with dresses, children can choose from the Cinderella, Aurora, Rapunzel, Ariel, or Elsa dresses.

Keep in mind there are certain COVID restrictions, which you can find here, so be aware of them as you make the reservation and plan for your trip.

Have you ever been to any of the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique locations? What did you think?